JEFFERSON, WILLIAM "BUMPSEY"

JEFFERSON, William F. "Bumpsey," age 58, of Richmond, departed this life July 7, 2019. He is survived by four children, Shandrea Seward, DeWill Grant, Shantea Seward and LaNiece Dickens; his father, William Junius Jefferson; four sisters, Bonita Miles, Angelette Walker, Patricia Bassett and LaFonda Williams; one brother, Raymond Jefferson; other relatives and friends. Remains rest at Joseph Jenkins Jr. Funeral Home, 2011 Grayland Avenue, where funeral services will be held Monday, at 2 p.m. Rev. Sam Cotton officiating. Interment private. Family and friends assemble at the funeral home 1:45 p.m. Monday.

