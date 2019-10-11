JEFFREY, Michael Francis, The Best Father in the World, 73 years old, a Richmond institution, surrogate father and brother to anyone who needed him to be, died peacefully surrounded by family and friends on the evening of October 1, 2019. Michael is survived by The Love of His Life, Anne; his daughter, Hannah, who made him proud every day; his stepson, Ted, who he loved and embraced as his own; his sister, Alice; his brother, Steve; the dogs, the finches, the chickens and the guinea hen. Michael spent over 30 years as a Probation and Parole Officer in Richmond, Va. In the last two decades, he became a well-known specialist in the field of mental health as a therapist at the Family Institute of Virginia, helping hundreds of individuals who needed someone to listen. Mental health and criminal justice led to Michael's ultimate passion: Sentencing Mitigation. A pioneer in mitigation, he assisted defense attorneys for those facing a possible death sentence, avoiding execution. A loving father, husband and friend, Michael will be sorely missed. His memorial service will be held at Richmond Friends Meeting on Saturday, October 19, at 2 p.m. In lieu of flowers, consider a donation to Dogs Deserve Better or Doctors Without Borders. Goodbye, Sweet Man. Goodnight, Blue-Green dragon. Love you Mike.View online memorial
