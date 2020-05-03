JEFFRIES, Calvin, 70, of Richmond, departed this life Sunday, April 26, 2020. He was preceded in death by his daughter, Tammy Melton. He leaves cherished memories to his children, Tai Jeffries, Brandi Bell, Stuart Jeffries, Calvin Jeffries Jr., Kevin Brown, Brian Tiller; the youngest of 15 siblings, a host of grandchildren, great-grandchildren, other relatives and friends. Remains rest at March Funeral Home, 2110 E. Laburnum Ave. Celebration of Life service 10 a.m. Tuesday, May 5, 2020. Live streaming will be available at www.marchfh.com. Interment private.View online memorial
