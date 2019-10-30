JEFFRIES, Roselyn M. "Tutey," 79, of Richmond, received her clarion call home on October 23, 2019. She was preceded in death by her husband, Leroy Jeffries; and parents, Rosa Lee Cooper and Roosevelt McCrae. Surviving are two daughters, Monique Garlick (Leroy) and Dr. Kennete Lee-Anderson (Alvin); son, Christopher J. Lee; five grandchildren, Dean Lewis, Tyree Talley (Jerry), Andre', Adrian and Kenne't Anderson; four great-grandchildren, Marques and Armaan Lewis, Kyree Anderson and Andre' Hopkins; brother, Albert McCrae; nephew, Albert McCrae Jr.; devoted first husband, Kenneth T. Lee; close cousin, Fred Brown of Philadelphia, Pa.; other relatives and close friends to include, Willie Mae Wright, Ernestine Allen and Carolyn Clark. Remains rest at Scott's Funeral Home, 115 E. Brookland Park Blvd. Funeral services will be held 12 noon Friday, November 1, at Scott's Chapel, 116 E. Brookland Park Blvd. Bishop Joseph Kevin Harris eulogist. Interment Roselawn Memory Gardens. Online guestbook at scottsfuneralhome.com.View online memorial