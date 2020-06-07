JENKINS, Adrian, age 41, of Richmond, departed this life May 30, 2020. He is survived by his wife, Jawanda Jenkins; three children, Journee, Justice and Jai'yana Jenkins; parents, Jimmy and Esther Jenkins; a host of aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins; mother-in-law, Jeraldine Smith; father-in-law, Randy Smith; sister-in-law, Jasmine Santiago (Jonathan); brother-in-law, Brian Jones; and other relatives and friends. Remains rest at Joseph Jenkins Jr. Funeral Home, 2011 Grayland Avenue, where funeral services will be held Wednesday, at 1 p.m. Interment Riverview Cemetery. Family and friends assemble at the funeral home 12:45 p.m Wednesday. The governor's guidance on attendance will apply.View online memorial
