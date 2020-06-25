JENKINS, Diane Matthews, 91, passed away June 22, 2020, at home surrounded by her family. She was predeceased by her mother, Juanita Hicks Matthews; her father, Luther Cabell Matthews; her sons, Robert Matthew Jenkins and Herbert Wayne Jenkins; her daughter, Linda Jenkins Hairfield; her grandson, Philip Michael Enroughty; and her devoted friend, Bill Schroeder. She was a strong woman who wore many hats for her family and friends. She leaves behind her daughter, Candice J. Enroughty; her very loving and dedicated sons-in-law, Phil Enroughty and Haskell Hairfield; grandchildren, Marian H. Wright, Matt W. Hairfield and Joe Enroughty; great-granddaughter, Kate Rainey (David); and her cousins of all ages that she loved to entertain. A graveside service will be held on Friday, June 26, 2020, at 12 noon in Riverview Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please consider Christ Ascension Episcopal Church. The family would like to thank Hospice of Westminster Canterbury for their care and kindness for the entire family through Diane's final days.View online memorial
