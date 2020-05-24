JENKINS, GEORGE

JENKINS, Mr. George "Red" Franklin Solon, age 81, passed away May 12, 2020, in the comfort of his home in Montpelier, Virginia, after battling cancer. Red was born on February 22, 1939, to William and Margaret Jenkins in Augusta County, Virginia. Red was a friend to all and was constantly expanding his personal dynasty of people, places and experiences. Red exemplified the meaning of a true friend and never knew a stranger. He saw people not just for who they were but for who they could be. His encouragement and support were powerful and helped so many through difficult times. He will forever be remembered for his big smile and even bigger heart. He is survived by his wife, Linda Watson; brothers, Carl and Russell Jenkins (spouse, Rita); sister, Barbara Regan; children, Elizabeth Willis, Marie Zacharias and Susan Jenkins; his stepchildren, Dottie, Lee, Kenny and Thomas (spouse, Janet) Brooks, Donna Bailey, Andy (spouse, Jason), Tony Jr. (spouse, Terri), Ginny (spouse, Greg) and Jennifer Watson; 18 grandchildren, 11 great-grandchildren, numerous nieces and nephews, lifelong friends and customers. He was preceded in death by his parents, William and Margaret Jenkins; sisters, Catherine Bandy, Shirley Lavin and Helen Jenkins; brother, Billy Jenkins; first wife, Becky Jenkins; and second wife, Pat Jenkins. A Celebration of Life will be held at a future date. In remembrance of Red and his wonderful contributions to us all, memorial donations may be made to The Virginia State Police Association, Emergency Relief Fund (www.vspa.org/donate/erf.html) or the local police or emergency management department of your choice. https://affinityfuneralservice.com/obituaries/george-f-jenkins/View online memorial
