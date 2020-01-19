JENKINS, Harry Maxton "Max," age 66, of Richmond, passed away peacefully January 9, 2020. Max lived a life on a road less traveled yet he had a kind, gentle smile, loved listening to the Doors and watching James Bond and Clint Eastwood movies with his brother, friend and caretaker, David M. Word. Grateful esteem to all those who helped Max in his times of need over the years. He is survived by his brothers, David M. Word and T. Scott Word III; his stepfather, Thomas S. Word Jr.; and his cousin, Dana Boyd Hess. His mother, Patricia A. Word, predeceased him; as did his father, Grover Jenkins. Services will be private. Donations may be made to The Daily Planet, Salvation Army or First Baptist Church.View online memorial
