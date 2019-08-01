JENKINS, Jewel, 98, of Colonial Heights, passed away on Tuesday, July 30, 2019. She was formerly a waitress at Carneal's Drive-In and loved flower gardening, dancing and quilting. She was preceded in death by her parents, Crofford and Belva Mosley; and eight siblings; and is survived by her children, Steve Jenkins (Diane) and Brenda Witherspoon (Don); grandchildren, Wendy Acevedo (Carlos), Mike and Matt Jenkins; and great-grandchildren, Elijah and Jacob Acevedo. The family will receive friends Friday, August 2, from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. at Nelsen Funeral Home, 4650 S. Laburnum Ave., Richmond, Va. 23231, where services will be held Saturday, August 3, at 10 a.m. Interment will follow in Washington Memorial Park. Online condolences may be made at www.nelsenrichmond.com.View online memorial