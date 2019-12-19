JENKINS, Robert "Bob" Milton, 87, was welcomed into the world on December 25, 1931. He passed away on Tuesday, December 17, 2019. In addition to his parents, Mabel E. and Thomas Francis Jenkins; his six brothers and seven sisters preceded him in death. Bob leaves to cherish his memory his loving and devoted wife of 69 years, Marion Wood Jenkins; his devoted and loving children, Wanda Walker (George), Diane Daffron (Philip) and Suzanne Smith; five grandchildren, Michelle Kidwell, Robert Wayne Walker, Matthew Daffron (Sarah), Brian Smith and Brandon Smith; six great-grandchildren, six great-great-grandchildren and many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Bob retired from CSX as a diesel mechanic. He was a member of Oak Forest Baptist Church, a 50-year member and past master of Masonic Lodge No. 14 and was a member of the Scottish Rite. He loved trips to the beach, mountains and traveling out west and to Maine. His many interests included poetry, genealogy, horses, bees, gardening, working out, making videos and CDs and an intense love of country music. He attended John Marshall High School in Richmond and Traip Academy in Kittery, Maine. His family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, December 19, with a Masonic Service at 7 p.m. at Bliley's-Chippenham, 6900 Hull Street Rd., where funeral services will be held 1 p.m. Friday, December 20. Interment will be private. The family would like to offer a special thanks to the staff of Kindred Hospice for their loving care of Dad. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Shriners Children's Hospital or the Muscular Dystrophy Association.View online memorial