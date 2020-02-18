JENKINS, Susan Ciccarelli, 62, of Powhatan, joined God's Heavenly choir on February 16, 2020. Susan was born in Porstmouth, on December 11, 1957, and was a graduate of Churchland High School. She was best known for her smiling face and never failing love for the Lord, even while battling cancer for the past eight years. She never missed an opportunity to tell a stranger about Jesus. She was preceded in death by her father, Joseph Ciccarelli. She is survived by her beloved husband, Gary M. Jenkins Sr.; daughter, JoAnn Maxey (Tripp); sons, G. Michael Jenkins Jr., Conley R. Jones; mother, Mary Alice Ciccarelli; four sisters, Rusty Morris (Kent), Brenda Lawhorn (Richard), Jane Bowles (Jim), Janice Bloom (John); five precious grandchildren, Mayson, Emma, Court, Blake and Audrey, who were the joys of her life. Susan was a faithful member of Old Powhatan Baptist Church. The family will receive friends Tuesday, February 18, from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Bennett & Barden Funeral Home, 3215 Anderson Hwy., Powhatan. Funeral services will be held at Red Lane Baptist Church, 2095 Red Lane Road, Powhatan, on Wednesday, February 19, at 2 p.m. with the burial to follow in the church cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Old Powhatan Baptist Church (Quebec Mission Fund), 2202 Old Church Road, Powhatan or the Virginia Police Association Emergency Relief Fund (VSPA.org). Online condolences may be made at bennettbardenfh.com.View online memorial
To plant a tree in memory of SUSAN JENKINS as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.