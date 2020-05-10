JENKINS, Walter Earl "Jack," 81, of Mechanicsville, went to be with the Lord on May 6, 2020. He was preceded in death by his parents, Elward and Vernell Jenkins. He is survived by his loving wife of 47 years, Joan Naumann Jenkins; sister, Ann Jenkins Pollard; brother-in-law, Ronnie Naumann; children, Rick L. Harshman and Sharon A. Harshman; three grandchildren, six great-grandchildren, four nieces and nephews and nine great-nieces and nephews. He will be greatly missed by all. Jack was a graduate of John Marshall High school in 1958 and retired from Richmond City Fire Department after 35 years of service. He was a member of Richmond East Moose Lodge and a dedicated member of Leigh Street Baptist Church for 75 years. Jack loved to cut grass and work in his woodworking shop; making cabinets, furniture and toys. The family will receive friends from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. in a modified fashion on Monday, May 11, at the Mechanicsville Chapel of the Bennett Funeral Home, 8014 Lee-Davis Rd. Those attending the graveside service are asked to assemble at the Mechanicsville Chapel at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, May 12, to process to Hanover Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the National Kidney Foundation, 1622 East Parham Rd., Richmond, Va. 23228. Online condolences may be registered at www.bennettfuneralhomes.com.View online memorial
