JENKINS, Wilbur Hampton Jr., (Wil to his friends), 86, passed away on July 7, 2020. Wil was passionate about his family, civil rights and tennis. He was born in Jacksonville, Florida to Mr. and Mrs. W.H. Jenkins Jr. He served in the U.S. Air Force in France and Germany. He attended Florida A & M University and later graduated from St. Louis University on a tennis scholarship and was inducted into the Tennis Hall of Fame. He earned a Juris Doctorate from Howard Law School. He dedicated his life to civil rights and justice for minorities and women. As a dedicated public servant, he worked for the U.S. Department of Health, Education and Welfare, the Department of Labor, the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission and the Department of Agriculture. He was particularly proud of assisting in drafting legislation that helped to make the Prince George's County Committee a Commission and to grant it both subpoena and cease and desist power. Wil was a lifelong tennis player and teacher. He played tennis while he served in the U.S. Air Force. He was a friend and coach to Arthur Ashe. He was preceded in death by his wife, Doris Sroufe Jenkins. He is survived by his son, Wil Jenkins; daughter, Kimberly Robinson; son-in-law, Gerard Robinson; granddaughters, Kamaria, Sienna and Naomi Robinson; and his sister, Joan Jenkins. Remains rest at Mimms Funeral Home, 1827 Hull Street. A graveside service will be held Saturday, July 11, 2020, at Greenwood Memorial Gardens, 12609 Patterson Ave., at 1 p.m.View online memorial
