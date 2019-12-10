JENKINS, WINFRED "BOOKIE"

JENKINS, Winfred Michael "Bookie," 73, of Quinton, Va., passed away December 6, 2019. He was preceded in death by his father, Delmar D. Jenkins; and his mother, Pauline Staskiel Jenkins. Bookie is survived by his wife, Diane B. Jenkins; his daughter, Jennifer J. Schmid (Jeffrey); and a son, Michael T. Jenkins (Wendy). He leaves behind his grandchildren, Devon M. Jenkins, Jillian G. Schmid, Dylan T. Jenkins and Ella M. Jenkins; also a large extended family of brothers-in-law, nieces, great-nieces, great-nephews and cousins. Bookie attended St. Bridget's School and then graduated from Benedictine High School. He worked for Southern States, Seaboard Coastline Railroad and finally working in the Duckpin Bowling business. Bookie worked for Major League Bowling, then AMF Bowling and achieved his dream of owning and running a Duckpin Bowling Alley. He became the proprietor of Plaza Bowl and retired from the Duckpin Bowling business eight years later. Bookie accomplished much in those years, running an establishment for families, leagues, tournaments, youth programs and acquiring lifelong friendships with the bowlers and their families. He cherished the many fond memories of times spent with family and friends and the fellowship of the game of Duckpins. Bookie was a professional Duckpin Bowler for many years. He was a member of the National Duckpin Pro Tour, the Virginia State Duckpin Pro Tour, a Board Member of the National Youth Duckpin Congress and he achieved his other dream on May 29, 2004 of being inducted into the Duckpin Bowlers Hall of Fame for Meritorious Performance over his Duckpin career. A funeral service will be held 11:30 a.m. Thursday, December 12, at Sandston Baptist Church, 100 W. Williamsburg Road, Sandston, Va. 23150. Interment will follow in Washington Memorial Park. The family will receive friends 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, at Vincent Funeral Home, 9923 Pocahontas Trail, Providence Forge, Va. 23140. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Children and Youth Ministries Sandston Baptist Church (address above). Tributes may be posted at www.vincentfh.com.View online memorial
