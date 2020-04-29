JENKS, Logan Allen "LoLo," 21, of Ashland, passed away suddenly on Saturday, April 25, 2020. He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Tommy and Laura Chenault, Doug Sr. and Ruth Jenks; and a nephew, Nelson Jenks IV. He is survived by his parents, Doug Jr. and Karen Jenks; his siblings, Ashleigh, Nelson III, Seth and Laura; grandparents, Siegfried and Rita Leise; six nieces and nephews, Marley, Sophia, Mason Cash, Huntley and Sage; and many aunts, uncles, cousins and devoted friends. The family will receive friends Wednesday, April 29 and Thursday, April 30, from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. at the Mechanicsville Chapel of Bennett Funeral Home, 8014 Lee-Davis Rd. (10 guests will be allowed in the funeral home at a time. As you leave others will be allowed in). The family requests that as you leave, please exit the funeral home property. Graveside services will be private.View online memorial
