JENNESS, Stuart Barton, 91, of Henrico, born June 5, 1928 in Richmond, went to be with the Lord on Thursday, December 5, 2019, after a brief illness. He was predeceased by his father, Charles F. Jenness Sr.; his mother, Emily Shaw Jenness; his brother, Charles F. Jenness Jr. (Phyllis); and his sister, Barbara Jenness Barden (Sonny). He is survived by his devoted wife of 70 years, Joyce Coleman Jenness; his loving daughter, Janet Stuart Jenness; and many adoring nieces and nephews. Stuart enjoyed a long career as an underwriter for Harleysville Mutual Insurance Co. and obtained his CPCU designation. After retirement, he loved working part-time as a courtesy clerk at Ukrop's for 15 years. He was also an active missions volunteer at First Baptist Church, where he and Joyce had been members since 1959. Stuart never met a stranger. He was dearly loved and will be sorely missed by all. The family will receive friends on Wednesday, December 11, from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. at Woody Funeral Home, 1771 N. Parham Rd., Richmond, Va. 23229. A funeral service will be held at Woody-Parham Chapel on Thursday, December 12, at 11 a.m. Internment will follow in Greenwood Memorial Gardens, 12609 Patterson Ave., Richmond, Va. 23238. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to First Baptist Church, www.fbcrichmond.org/giving-options or the Richmond SPCA, https://richmondspca.org/how-you-can-help/donate/.View online memorial
