JENNINGS, Anne Hatcher, 87, of Richmond, died April 4, 2020, after a long illness. Anne was the daughter of Martha Barrow Hatcher and James Linwood Hatcher. She was preceded in death by her husband of 49 years, Joseph Ashby "Jack" Jennings Jr. Born on June 29, 1932, Anne was a lifelong resident of Richmond. She grew up in Ginter Park and spent five memorable summers at Camp Mont Shenandoah. She graduated from Thomas Jefferson High School and Hollins College. Her devotion to Hollins and her bond with beloved classmates of 1953 endured throughout her life. She served on the Board of Trustees and the Alumnae Board and she was awarded the Hollins Medal in 1998. Upon graduation, Anne joined State Planters Bank as an investment analyst and was appointed one of the first female officers of the bank. She later worked for J.C. Wheat and Company. She remained engaged in the investment and banking industries and was especially interested in the advancement of women in finance. Anne was a member of the Country Club of Virginia and a former board member of both The Woman's Club and Tuckahoe Woman's Club. She was a longtime member of First Presbyterian Church, serving as an Elder and as Moderator of Presbyterian Women, which recognized her as an Honorary Life Member. She served as President of the Board of Memorial Foundation for Children. Anne's commitment to education was exemplified by her time tutoring at George Mason Elementary and by her enthusiastic support of Elijah House Academy. Anne loved spending time at Virginia Beach, where she and her family maintained a second home. She enjoyed playing tennis, bridge and Mahjong with her many friends. Anne had a penchant for travel and visited many international and domestic destinations with her husband. Above all she cherished her family, especially her five granddaughters. She is survived by her son, Joseph Ashby Jennings III and his wife, Elizabeth, of Richmond; her daughter, Ashby Jennings Hatch and her husband, Ian, of Beverly, Massachusetts; and her granddaughters, MacNair Jennings, Grace Jennings, MacKenzie Hatch, Anne Gamble Jennings and Ainsley Hatch. She is also survived by a brother, James Linwood Hatcher Jr. of Upperville, Virginia. Anne's family is deeply appreciative of the compassionate care she received from the staff at Westminster Canterbury, Parsons Health Center and from Sandra Key, Demetra White, Jacqueline Manuel and Darnetta Larry. A Celebration of Life will be held at a future date. Burial in Hollywood Cemetery will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be made to Hollins University or First Presbyterian Church.View online memorial
