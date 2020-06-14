JENNINGS, Charles Emmett, of South Boston, Va., passed away June 11, 2020. He was born in Halifax County, Va., December 26, 1935. He was 84 years of age. He was the son of the late Charlie Gilbert Jennings and the late Ruth Keese Jennings. He was married to the late Elizabeth Tune Jennings. He was a member of Halifax Baptist Church. Charles Emmett Jennings is survived by his daughter, Lisa J. Ligon of South Boston; two grandchildren, Laney Ligon of South Boston, Erin Ligon of South Boston; one brother, William "Jack" Jennings of Gretna. He was preceded in death by his siblings, Virginia J. Foster, Glenn J. Clingempeel and Nancy J. Bridges. A graveside service will be held Sunday, June 14, 2020, at 3 p.m. at Halifax Baptist Church cemetery with the Rev. Don Bryant officiating. In keeping with CDC guidelines regarding COVID-19, funeral service will be livestreamed via Powell Funeral Home's Facebook page. The family will receive friends Sunday, one hour prior to the service at Powell Funeral Home and other times at his home. For memorials please consider Halifax County Rescue Squad, P.O. Box 183, South Boston, Va. 24592 Online condolences may be directed to www.powellfuneralinc.com. Arrangements are by: Powell Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 1603 Wilborn Ave., South Boston, Va. 24592.View online memorial
