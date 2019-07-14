JENNINGS, Earl B., 75, of Midlothian, Virginia, died on July 9, 2019. He was predeceased by his father, Paul B. Jennings; and his mother, Myrtle B. Hudson. Left to cherish his memory are his wife, Linda M. Jennings; sons, Jeffrey S. Jennings (Holly) and Mark B. Jennings (Momikai); beloved granddaughter, Lulu S. Jennings; brother, Wallace E. Jennings (Patsy); nephew, J. Andrew Jennings (Windy); and extended family and friends. Earl was proud that he worked his way through college and graduated debt-free. He was a 1969 graduate of Old Dominion University, served his country in the U.S. Army Reserve and retired from State Farm Insurance after 35 years of service. Earl lived a quiet life and loved freshwater fishing, attending antique car shows, listening to music and working in his yard. His greatest pride were his sons and the men they have become. He will be deeply missed. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. To honor Earl, please consider a donation to the American Cancer Society.View online memorial