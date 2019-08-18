JENNINGS, John Garland, 91, of Bon Air, passed away on August 16, 2019. He was preceded in death by his parents, John L. and Goldie F. Jennings; brother, Herbert Clinton Jennings and sister-in-law, Eleanor C. Jennings; sister, Margaret J. O'Shell and brother-in-law, Curtis O'Shell. He is survived by his loving wife of 69 years, Cassie W. Jennings; son, John G. Jennings Jr.; daughter, Diane J. Talley (Michael); grandson, Kyle J. Talley (Karen); as well as several nieces and nephews. John grew up in Burkeville, Va. He was a Korean War veteran. He retired from DuPont with 38 years of service. John was a charter member of Bon Air Baptist Church. He enjoyed gardening, golfing, hunting and traveling. A memorial service will be held 1 p.m. Saturday, August 24, 2019, at Bon Air Baptist Church, 2531 Buford Rd. Private interment, Virginia Veterans Cemetery at Amelia. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Bon Air Baptist Endowment Fund, www.bonairbaptist.org.View online memorial