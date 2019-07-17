JENSEN, Barbara M., 88, died peacefully Sunday morning, July 14, 2019, at her home in Grafton. Her children and grandchildren were by her side. The family will receive friends from 6 to 7:30 p.m. on Friday, July 19, 2019, at Peninsula Funeral Home, 11144 Warwick Boulevard, Newport News, Virginia. The funeral service will be held at 9 a.m. on Saturday, July 20, at Temple Baptist Church, 235 Harpersville Road, in Newport News, officiated by Rev. Wes Taylor. Interment will follow in Peninsula Memorial Park.View online memorial