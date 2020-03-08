JERNIGAN, Margaret "Peggy" Elizabeth (Franklin), crossed the Rainbow Bridge December 29, 2019, at her home in Chester, Virginia. She was with her husband, Mike. Peggy was born in Hoboken, N.J. on September 20, 1951. Her father was Harold Holler (WWII veteran) and her mother was Gloria Holler, both of whom are in Heaven; as well as her stepson, Aaron Jernigan in 2015. Peggy is survived by a sister, Alicia; and brother-in-law, Wally Corrigan, who live in Alaska; nephew, Sean Corrigan; two stepkids, Michael Jernigan and Ashley Lewis; and four stepgrandchildren. Peggy is also survived by her husband, Dr. Michael Jernigan who misses her very much. Peggy graduated from Lady Cliff College in New York with a degree in education. She earned two master's degrees, one in education and one in ESOL. Peggy taught for more than 40 years, finally retiring from Chesterfield County schools. She taught internationally in Haiti and many years in Germany. Peggy loved pets, especially cats and Yorkies and two chocolate labs, Ferris and Bueller. She raised Yorkies for years to give to people who could not afford Yorkie puppies. Peggy strongly supported veterans' groups. In recent years, she fell in love with the Chesapeake Bay, where she and Mike spent as much time as they could. Peggy read voraciously and always had a bag full of books to read. Peggy and Mike did everything together and went everywhere together, always with at least three dogs. Peggy and Mike were each fully devoted to the other and never apart. Peggy took perfect care of Mike when his arthritis worsened. We know Peggy is in Heaven because she was a very devout Catholic with an incredibly deep and broad faith. She did tolerate Mike being a Methodist and enjoyed going to Methodist services with her "black-hearted Protestant" husband, Mike, who misses her completely. Peggy overlooked Mike being a Methodist and he pretended she wasn't a Yankee. Services will be Saturday, March 14, 2020, at Saint Anne's Catholic Church at 11 a.m. Interment to immediately follow.View online memorial
