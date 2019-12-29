JESSEE, Bruce A., 54, passed peacefully surrounded by family and friends on December 26, 2019. He is survived by his children, Joshua "Bud" Jessee (Devon) and Jordan "Birdie" Chillon (Salvatore); the love of his life, Theresa Jessee; siblings, Ann Taylor, Geneva Marlowe and William Jessee; and extended family and friends. A Celebration of Life will be held 2 p.m. Sunday, December 29, 2019 (today), at Bliley's-Chippenham, 6900 Hull Street Rd. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in his name to Friends of Massey Hope for a Cure, www.masseyhopeforacure.com.View online memorial
