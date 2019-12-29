JESSEE, BRUCE

JESSEE, Bruce A., 54, passed peacefully surrounded by family and friends on December 26, 2019. He is survived by his children, Joshua "Bud" Jessee (Devon) and Jordan "Birdie" Chillon (Salvatore); the love of his life, Theresa Jessee; siblings, Ann Taylor, Geneva Marlowe and William Jessee; and extended family and friends. A Celebration of Life will be held 2 p.m. Sunday, December 29, 2019 (today), at Bliley's-Chippenham, 6900 Hull Street Rd. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in his name to Friends of Massey Hope for a Cure, www.masseyhopeforacure.com.

View online memorial
To send flowers to the family of Bruce Jessee, please visit Tribute Store.

Receive daily news emails sent directly to your email inbox

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Service information

Dec 29
Celebration of Life
Sunday, December 29, 2019
2:00PM
Bliley's - Chippenham
6900 Hull Street Road
Richmond, VA 23224
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before Bruce's Celebration of Life begins.

Tags