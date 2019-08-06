JESSUP, ROBERT "SONNY"

JESSUP, Robert Folger "Sonny," 87, a lifetime resident of Powhatan, passed away August 5, 2019. He was preceded in death by his parents, Roy Folger and Lena A. Jessup; brothers, Gray, Danny; sisters, Charlotte, Delene. He is survived by his wife, Stanard C. Jessup; daughter, Kathryn Dickenson (John); sons, Robert Jessup (Claudia) of Washington, John Jessup (Brenda) of Maryland; brothers, Leon, Artie and Benny Jessup; grandchildren, Elizabeth, John, Naomi, Robert, John C., Nicholas and Natalie. Sonny retired from Colonial Ford Truck Sales after 35 years, as well as Powhatan National Guard after 34 years of service. He loved Ford trucks, motorcycles, Powhatan County history and traveling. The family will receive friends Tuesday (tonight), from 6 to 8 p.m. in the Bennett & Barden Funeral Home, 3215 Anderson Highway (Rt. 60), Powhatan. Graveside services will be held Wednesday, at 11 a.m. in the Powhatan Community Cemetery. Online condolences may be made at bennettbardenfh.com.View online memorial