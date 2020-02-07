JETER, Matthew J., age 40, of Richmond, departed this life January 30, 2020. He is survived by his wife, Sakeenah Jeter; five daughters, Mya and Jasmine Jeter, Kariyyah and Jaya Hameed and Imara Brown; one son, Matthew J. Jeter Jr.; mother and father, Patricia and James Jeter Sr.; two brothers, James S. Jeter Jr. (Shawanda) and Jerome Jeter (Kirmika Battle); three aunts, Ednita and Nannette Jeter and Nun Sun Hodges; a host of nieces, nephews and cousins; mother-in-law, Sorita Dejarnette; father-in-law, Yasir Hameed; and other relatives, "brothers" and his dog, Ace. Remains rest at Joseph Jenkins Jr. Funeral Home, 2011 Grayland Avenue, where funeral services will be held Saturday, at 11 a.m. Interment Maury Cemetery. Family and friends assemble at funeral home 10:45 a.m. Saturday. Online condolences can be made at www.jenkinsjr.com.View online memorial
