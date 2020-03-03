JETER, WILLIAM "BILL"

JETER, William Mason "Bill," 87, of Mechanicsville, went to be with the Lord Monday, March 2, 2020. He was preceded in death by his parents, H. Louise and Robert R. Jeter Sr.; sisters, Martha L. Jeter, Helen J. Hanna and Nancy J. Hylton; and brothers, Robert R. "Bob" Jeter Jr. and Hillis M. Jeter. Bill is survived by his wife of 54 years, Elizabeth Gayle Jeter; three sons, Carroll D. Henley Jr., Ellis Clark Henley Sr. (Cathy) and John H. Henley; three grandchildren, John H. Henley III, Roselyn E. Henley and Ellis Clark Henley Jr.; brother, Samuel P. Jeter; numerous nieces and nephews; as well as his extended "Mechanicsville family." He worked with Richmond Pageants for many years, was a member of the Hanover Ruritan Club, and was a lifelong member of Walnut Grove Baptist Church. Bill was retired from the Patrick Auto Group. He was a devoted husband, father and grandfather (PaPa) who will truly be missed by his family. The family will receive friends from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, at the Mechanicsville Chapel of the Bennett Funeral Home, 8014 Lee-Davis Road. Services will be held 11 a.m. Thursday, March 5, 2020, at Walnut Grove Baptist Church. Interment will follow in the church cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Walnut Grove Baptist Church, 7046 Cold Harbor Rd., Mechanicsville, Va. 23111.View online memorial
