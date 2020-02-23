JETT, Anna Clarke, 90, passed away on February 20, 2020. She was preceded in death by her husband of 45 years, William Russell Jett; her parents, Otis Howard and Mabel Vera Clarke; brother, Billy G. Clarke. She is survived by two sisters, Mary Ann Grove of Ashburn, Va. and Dottie Walkup of Henrico, Va.; and one brother, Robert E. Clarke of Henrico; and eight nieces and nephews and seven great-nieces and nephews. Anna retired from Chesapeake & Potomac Telephone Company (C&P/Verizon) with 35 years of service. She enjoyed reading and entertaining her family at her home on the Rappahannock River. A private family viewing and funeral is planned. The family requests memorial contributions be made to Hospice of Virginia, 2235 Staples Mill Rd., Suite 100, Richmond, Va. 23230.View online memorial
