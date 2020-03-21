JETT, Nancy Lee Dillon, 78, passed away at home on March 18, 2020. She is survived by her husband of 49 years, W. Michael Jett; two children, Timothy Dillon Jett and N. Michele Jett Barker; three grandsons, Dillon, Gavin and Gus Jett; three granddaughters, LeAnne, Caila and Tiffany Barker; and her sister, Dreama Dillon Terrill. A graveside service will be conducted 2 p.m. Monday, at Roseland Cemetery, Reedville, Va. A memorial service in Richmond will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the SPCA. Online condolences at woodyfuneralhomeatlee.com.View online memorial
Most Popular
-
Virginia ABC allowing all restaurants with on-premises licenses to sell wine and beer to go. Could cocktails be next?
-
Virginia looking to cancel state SOL testing amid coronavirus pandemic
-
'I hear the symptoms feel differently for everybody' : A Richmond couple in their 30s tested positive for coronavirus. This is their story.
-
'After today, who’s going to pay us': A bleak St. Patrick’s Day in Richmond as pubs give one last call before shutting down
-
Northam bans large events; attendee of program at VCU tests positive for COVID-19