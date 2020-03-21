JETT, Nancy Lee Dillon, 78, passed away at home on March 18, 2020. She is survived by her husband of 49 years, W. Michael Jett; two children, Timothy Dillon Jett and N. Michele Jett Barker; three grandsons, Dillon, Gavin and Gus Jett; three granddaughters, LeAnne, Caila and Tiffany Barker; and her sister, Dreama Dillon Terrill. A graveside service will be conducted 2 p.m. Monday, at Roseland Cemetery, Reedville, Va. A memorial service in Richmond will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the SPCA. Online condolences at woodyfuneralhomeatlee.com.

