JEWELL, Mr. John E., 71, departed this life Tuesday, November 26, 2019. He was preceded in death by his wife, Sallice Winfree Jewell; his parents, Fletcher Jewell Sr. and Thelma Jewell-Freeman; and brother, Fletcher Jr. He is survived by his devoted son, Taylor; three brothers, Curtis (Beverly), Marty (Gail) and Ronald (Adrienne); sisters, Debra and Frances; beloved in-laws, cousins, nieces and nephews. This former Marine loved his pastor and church and its Lott Carey Mission and he soldiers on. His remains rest at the Robert Mealy Funeral Home, Goochland, Va. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday, December 5, 2019, at Jerusalem Baptist Church, Manakin-Sabot, Va. Interment Greenwood Memorial Gardens.