JEWELL, ROBERT

JEWELL, Dr. Robert, 84, of Mechanicsville, died August 2, 2019. He was a devoted family man, dedicated friend, committed educator, U.S. Air Force officer and skilled craftsman. Jewell had a kind heart, a quick wit and an intense work ethic. He devoted his life to loving his family and serving others, especially students and educators throughout Virginia. Called Bob, Dad, loving grandfather and by some, Bobby or Dr. J., he is survived by his wife of 56 years, Anne Balderson Jewell; daughter, Beth Skaggs (John) of Manassas; son, Bryan Jewell (Ellen) of Mechanicsville; and six grandchildren, Sara Skaggs Boston (Kevin), Ensign Amy Skaggs, Christina Skaggs, Laura Skaggs and Lloyd Jewell and Alison Jewell. He is survived by brothers, L.M. Jewell Jr. (Irma Lee) and James Jewell of Lottsburg and Dr. Richard Jewell (Irene) of Raleigh; 24 nieces and nephews, extended family members and treasured friends. Robert Booker Jewell was born August 26, 1934, the eleventh child of the late Lloyd Marvin Jewell Sr. and Maud Marion McNeal Jewell of Lottsburg. He was preceded in death by his parents; infant daughter, Lisa Anne Jewell; brother, Berkley Jewell (Hilda); sisters, Hilda Jewell, Pauline Swann (Irving), Eldine Mould (George), Elise Murphy (Charles), Annette Newman (Milton), Maxine Beatley (Freddie); sister-in-law, Rebecca Jewell; nephew, Wayne Swann; and lifetime friend, Robert M. Hayden. Jewell married Anne Balderson of Warsaw April 6, 1963. They lived 50 of their 56 years in Mechanicsville. He belonged to Cobham Park Baptist Church in Warsaw. As husband, dad, grandfather, brother and uncle, Jewell devoted his life to his family. His love of family was rooted in the memories he dearly held of his father, a renowned tall-ship captain, and loving mother, who lived by the rule, "If you can't say something nice, don't say anything at all." He loved family gatherings with homemade ice cream. As the youngest child, it was often his job to sit atop the freezer as the older family members turned the crank. As an octogenarian, he still loved homemade ice cream but most of all, the fact that family was gathering. Jewell's circle reached far beyond his relatives. His list of friends was long; it started building during childhood. With his kindness and great sense of humor he added friends throughout his life: at Virginia Tech, in the Air Force, through his church memberships, as a teacher and administrator and especially from his years working throughout the Commonwealth during his career at the Virginia State Department of Education. In retirement, he added friends working as a courier, serving his community through the Ruritan Club, relaxing at Bethpage and traveling to destinations around the globe. Jewell graduated from Callao High School in 1952, then earned a bachelor's degree in agricultural education from Virginia Polytechnic Institute in 1956, a Master of Educational Administration from the College of William and Mary in 1965, and a Ed.D. in education from the University of Minnesota in 1974. He began his professional career as a teacher. Then he was the principal at three high schools; Pleasant Hill, Marriott and West Point. Beginning in 1968, he worked at the Virginia Department of Education specializing in evaluation, accreditation and supervision of middle and high schools across the state, culminating with the title of Associate Director. In association with this position, he served as the Secretary of the Southern Association of Colleges and Schools, networking Virginia educators with others in the South. Two projects he found especially rewarding were the creation of the Advanced Studies Diploma and "Banked Time." By taking specific courses in math, science and world language, a Virginia high school graduate could earn an Advanced Studies Diploma that featured the Governor's Gold Seal. Dr. Jewell worked with the legislature and the governor to establish the credentials and design the seal. Since that time, seven other seals have been added to further recognize student achievement. Dr. Jewell was part of the team that innovated the program known as "Banked Time." The program they designed allowed schools to count hours of instruction when inclement weather challenged the 180-day rule. In these years, 990 hours could be used as a school-year measure. Jewell served in the United States Air Force for four years, leaving service at the rank of Captain. He was a pilot and Air Defense Controller. He monitored activity over the Pacific during the Cold War Era from Misawa, Japan. He extended the length of his service at the request of the base's commanding officer because his skills were needed to transition the operation of the base from U.S. to Japanese forces. On the weekend, Jewell was likely utilizing one of his many skills. He repaired his own cars and rebuilt over a dozen wrecked cars from their salvaged state back into operation. He did electrical work, plumbing and construction, raising roofs, adding dormers and building decks in his own home and at the homes of others. He lived by the mantra, "You'll never be able to do anything if you don't try." He loved solving a mechanical problem and believed the best place to draw up plans for a project was on a paper table napkin. Fishing, camping and traveling were his pastimes. It's reported that hosting fishing parties was his first "job." At age seven, he would ride with fishermen from the city who wanted to try their luck in the Potomac near his boyhood home. He guided them to trending spots and assisted them with the newest baits and lures. Camping was another favorite hobby that transitioned from a homemade pop-up camper he designed himself using a boat trailer and wench to a permanent site at Bethpage. Along with his wife and friends, Jewell cruised the Caribbean and traveled to a variety of destinations. His favorites were Israel, China and Peru. Jewell's family will accept visitors at Bennett Funeral Home in Mechanicsville Saturday, August 10, from 2 to 5 p.m. Viewing will take place at Cobham Park Baptist Church in Warsaw, Va., at 2 p.m. Sunday, August 11, followed by a service at 3 p.m. Interment will follow at Melrose Methodist Church in Lottsburg, Va. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to Bon Secours Community Hospice House, 1133 Old Bon Air Rd., Richmond, Va. 23235.