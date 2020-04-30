JEWETT, Patsy Marshall Ryland, of Richmond, died on April 24, 2020. She was born on October 24, 1923, in Stuart Circle Hospital, the daughter of Edward and Kathleen Winston Ryland. She grew up in Richmond, quite literally surrounded by extended family. Her home in Ginter Park backed up to the houses of her Winston grandmother and her uncle. Aunts lived in the houses on either side and across the street. This family togetherness shaped her expectations and relationships throughout her life. She was a graduate of Thomas Jefferson High School, where she was all-state in field hockey and cocaptained both the hockey and basketball teams, and Hollins College, where she played varsity hockey and basketball. She loved spending summers at Camp Alleghany in West Virginia. All of her daughters are Alleghany girls, as are many nieces, granddaughters, grandnieces and one great-granddaughter (so far). After college, she taught pre-school and coached hockey, basketball and tennis for Collegiate School for two years. She subsequently worked as a nurse in doctors' offices in Richmond and Midlothian. In 1948, she married Jeremiah J. (Jerry) Jewett Jr., and moved to his ancestral home in Midlothian, the "Sycamores" (now Crab Louie's Restaurant), where they raised six children. She loved building things and working with her hands, and there was ample opportunity for both at the Sycamores. Following in the footsteps of her Ryland forebears, she devoted herself to education of the young and to the Baptist church. In 1953, when her first child was three, she observed that there were no nursery schools in the village of Midlothian, and started one in her home. The school grew, and after 10 years she moved it across the street to Winfree Memorial Baptist Church, where it continues to serve the community as Winfree Memorial Preschool. In the late 1950s, she became aware that no swimming lessons were available in Midlothian, and taught swimming at Spears' pond in the summer until lessons became available at local pools. She also taught sailing and canoeing at Swift Creek Reservoir. She was a member of Winfree Memorial from 1948 until her death. She was very active at Winfree for over 60 years, serving as the first woman deacon and the first woman chair of the Board of Deacons and in many other capacities. In the 1980s, she took up painting. She had no pretensions as an artist, but her paintings and watercolors hang in the homes of many family members and friends, where they are enjoyed every day. She had no malice or bitterness in her nature and showed the same face to everyone. She dealt with adversity with quiet determination and without complaint. She is survived by a son, Jeremiah J. Jewett III (Betsy); daughters, Patsy J. Hancock, Mary J. Weaver (Mike), Josephine J. Pendergraph (Rob), Kathleen J. Lawrence (Mosby) and Elizabeth J. Walter (Eugene); 13 grandchildren, 13 great-grandchildren; a greatly beloved younger sister, Kathleen Ryland Royster; and many nephews, nieces and cousins. She was predeceased by her husband; and by her older brother, Josiah Ryland. Burial in Hollywood Cemetery will be private. A memorial service will be held at a later date. The family wishes to especially thank the dedicated and caring staff at Westminster Canterbury. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Westminster Canterbury Foundation, 1600 Westbrook Avenue, Richmond, Va. 23227 and the Winfree Memorial Baptist Church Building Fund, P.O. Box 244, Midlothian, Va. 23113.View online memorial
