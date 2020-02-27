JIGGETTS, Richard Roosevelt, the son of Peter Keys and Lula Sizemore Jiggetts, was born in Chesterfield County, Va., on May 10, 1921. He departed this life on Thursday, February 20, 2020, at St. Francis Hospital. He was preceded in death by the love of his life, Mary Louise Friend Jiggetts (2016). Richard was also predeceased by all of his brothers and sisters, Randal, Harry, Dennis, Bert, Mary aka Mae, Victoria, Rose, John, Floyd, Viola, Violet and Alma; and a devoted "son," Dr. John C. Baskerville (Jane's late husband). A machinist by vocation and an architectural draftsman and carpenter by avocation, Deacon Jiggetts was locally known for his architectural designs. As a septuagenarian, Deacon Jiggetts, with Pastor Wilson Shannon's ecclesiastical charge, designed from memory the plans (working with Beamon and Associates) to rebuild the Historic First Baptist Church (Centralia) to authentic specifications after it was razed by fire in 1996. The church site is now a designated County landmark with a Virginia Department of Historic Resources Historical Highway Marker. He is survived by his two devoted daughters, Dr. Jane J. Baskerville (late John) and Dr. Jacqueline J. Bates; an "adopted daughter," Lee A. Chase; five grandchildren, Jeri Baskerville, Colonel John C. Baskerville Jr., Ph.D. (Shelisa), Justin Baskerville (Tsimona Mersie), Jill Jones (Kelly) and Lindal Gibbs; eight great-grandchildren, one great-great-granddaughter, a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, friends and caregivers. A "Man for All Seasons," Deacon Jiggetts was a devoted husband, loving father, grandfather, great-grandfather and great-great-grandfather whose love for God was demonstrated by his love for his family that included the families and friends of all of his children and grandchildren, his First Baptist Church (Centralia) family and all of humanity. Visitation will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, February 28, 2020, at First Baptist Church (Centralia) (FBCC), where the homegoing service will be held at 12 noon on Saturday, February 29, 2020, with Deacon Jiggetts' Senior Pastor, Dr. Wilson Shannon, officiating. Interment will follow in Sunset Memorial Park, Chester, Va. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the FBCC Haven for Hope Fund at 2920 Kingsdale Rd., North Chesterfield, Va. 23237. Bliley Funeral Homes' Chippenham Chapel is in charge of arrangements.View online memorial
To plant a tree in memory of RICHARD JIGGETTS as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.