JILES, MINNIE

JILES, Minnie, 77, of Richmond, departed this life Saturday, December 14, 2019. She was preceded in death by her son, James Jiles Sr. She leaves to cherish her memory three daughters, 10 grandchildren, 13 great-grandchildren, two great-great-grandchildren, two sisters, one brother and a host of other relatives and friends. Remains rest at March Funeral Home, where a memorial service will be held 2 p.m. Friday, December 20, 2019, in the March Funeral Home Chapel. Interment private.

