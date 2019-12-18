JILES, Minnie, 77, of Richmond, departed this life Saturday, December 14, 2019. She was preceded in death by her son, James Jiles Sr. She leaves to cherish her memory three daughters, 10 grandchildren, 13 great-grandchildren, two great-great-grandchildren, two sisters, one brother and a host of other relatives and friends. Remains rest at March Funeral Home, where a memorial service will be held 2 p.m. Friday, December 20, 2019, in the March Funeral Home Chapel. Interment private.View online memorial