JOACHIM, John Shirley, 79, died September 27, 2019, in Farmville, Virginia, after a long battle with Alzheimer's Disease. He is survived by a devoted and loving wife, Florence. He and Florence shared no children together. Mr. Joachim is also survived by a son, Michael Joachim of Pelham, Alabama; and a daughter, MaryBeth Long of Richmond; plus three grandchildren, a niece, two nephews and three great-grandchildren. A lifelong Virginian, Mr. Joachim was born in Charlottesville to the late Edward F. and H. Shirley Joachim. His brother was the late Edward A. Joachim II. Mr. Joachim was a retired banker who lived in Lovingston. He attended the University of Virginia following his 1958 graduation from Lane High School in Charlottesville. He loved golf, cars, travel and he was a fan of UVA football and basketball. A funeral service will be conducted at 11 a.m. on Friday, October 4, at Calvary Baptist Church, 8408 Thomas Nelson Hwy., Lovingston. The family will receive friends at the church immediately following the service. Arrangements by Wells Sheffield Funeral Home in Lovingston.View online memorial
