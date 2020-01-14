JOERG, Christopher John, 60, of Richmond, Virginia, died peacefully in his sleep on January 9, 2020. Christopher was born in Richmond, Virginia on October 12, 1959. He graduated from Meadowbrook High School and continued on to his career in printing. Christopher was preceded in death by his parents, Florence and Russell Edward Joerg; as well as his cousin, Glen Macaluso. Christopher's life partner, Carrie Eagles Newman, survives him; as do his sister-in-law and brother-in-law, Margaret and Matthew Moriarty. Of his primary family survivors, he has his brothers, Russell Edward Joerg Jr. and Joseph Joerg; and his sister, Lisa Joerg. Nephews and a niece who survive him are Alex Labshere, Chris Labshere and Kirsten Joerg; as well as his aunt, Joan Macaluso and her two living children, Stacy and Todd Macaluso. There will be a memorial service at 11 a.m. on Saturday, January 18, 2020, at Westover Baptist Church. Reverend Drew Nagy of Westover will officiate and a eulogy will be delivered by Ms. Teresa Tivenan of St. Michael's Archangels Catholic Church. Visit the online guestbook at woodwardfh.com.View online memorial
