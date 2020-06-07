JOHANNESSEN, Robert Lloyd, 87, died June 1, 2020. He was born in 1933, in Cranford, N.J., the son of Vaughn and Adelaide Rice Johannessen. He attended Duke University, was drafted during the Korean conflict and served in the 82nd Airborne. He graduated from the University of South Carolina in 1955 with a degree in mechanical engineering. Mr. Johannessen worked in engineering with several companies including Butler, RCA, National Fruit Product Co./White House and the IMCO container division of Ethyl Corporation. In 1980, he moved from Baton Rouge, La., to Richmond. He also maintained a home in Wicomico Church, Va., where he loved to have family and friends visit and fish. He enjoyed music and was an accomplished woodworker and fixer of most anything from cars to clocks. He is survived by three children and six grandchildren, all of Baton Rouge: Robert L. Johannessen Jr. (Kelly and children, Rob and Anna), William Johannessen (Alison and children, Will and Nicholas) and daughter, Elizabeth Johannessen McMahon (Scott and children, Catherine and Michael). He is also survived by his wife, Elizabeth Woodroof Johannessen; two stepchildren, Elizabeth Cogar (children, James and Liza) and William E. Woodroof Jr.; and a sister, Mary Johannessen Ripma of Indianapolis, Ind. Donations in his memory may be made to St. Mary's Episcopal Church (Goochland) or Wicomico Parish Church (Wicomico Church). A memorial service will be held at a later date.View online memorial
