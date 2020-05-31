JOHNS, Buddy

JOHNS, Buddy, went to be with his Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, on May 27, 2020. Survived by his wife of 60 years, Gloria Coleman Johns; son, Gregory (Maggie); daughter, Christy (Scott); grandsons, Ryan, Alex, Zachary and Christopher; granddaughter, Kali; sister, Brenda Kerr; many nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by his parents, Lee and Helen Johns; and his sister, Tessie Bowles. He was an avid golfer and especially loved playing at Myrtle Beach. Music was a big part of his life with barbershop quartet and choruses. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Parkinsons Disease Foundation. A memorial service will be announced at a later date.

