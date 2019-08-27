JOHNS, Norman David, 76, of Midlothian, passed away Saturday, August 24, 2019, at St. Francis Medical Center. Dave was a U.S. Navy veteran, having served during Vietnam. He was retired from AT&T. Dave was preceded in death by his parents, Norman and Vera Beadle Johns; and his brother, Thomas Johns. Survivors include his sister, Martha Wunsh (Stephen); two nephews, Paul VanEpps and Philip VanEpps (Elena); and two great-nephews, Carter Noble and Gideon VanEpps. A service will be held at a later date. Online guestbook available at Lacyfh.com.View online memorial