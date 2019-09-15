JOHNSON, Alphonso Jr., 83, of Richmond, Va., departed this life September 2, 2019. He is survived by two sons, Anthony W. and Alan M. Johnson (Shelley); grandchildren, Tenika, Brandon and Deion Johnson; great-grandchild, Karvell Johnson; siblings, Janelle Byrd, Gladys Johnson of Detroit, Mich., Carolyn Carter and Nathaniel "Roosevelt" Johnson of Southfield, Mich.; a devoted friend, Carl Wendell Hicks; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and other friends. A viewing will be held 4 to 8 p.m. Monday, September 16, 2019, at Wilson & Associates'-East Chapel, 5008 Nine Mile Rd., where a funeral service will be held 1 p.m. Tuesday, September 17, 2019. Interment private.View online memorial