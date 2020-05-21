JOHNSON, Annie Ruth, 78, of Richmond, departed this life Sunday, May 10, 2020. She was preceded in death by her parents, Annie Brody and Reddick Powell. She leaves cherished memories to her loving and devoted husband, James Lee Johnson; daughter, Jamie Johnson; grandchildren, Adam Johnson, Desmond Higgs, Brittney Fowler; a host of other relatives and friends. Memorial service private. Saturday, May 23, 2020, live streaming will be available at 10 a.m. on the website, www.marchfh.com.View online memorial
