JOHNSON, Mrs. Barbara Cook, Esq., of Keysville (formerly of Madison Heights and Chase City), went to be with the Lord on Friday, February 28, 2020. She was preceded in death by her husband, William L. "Bill" Johnson; and her parents, Willie and Martha Cook. She is survived by her three daughters, Martha Garber (Frank), Susan Clark (Rusty) and Valerie Clark. She is also survived by four grandchildren, James Clark III (Jackie), Catherine Foster, Kimberly Scarboro (Brian) and Emily Clark; four great-grandchildren; and her brother-in-law, Norman Johnson. Barbara was a loving and devoted wife, mother, grandmother and friend. She retired from the Social Security Administration. She was a faithful and humble servant of the Lord who served in many ways. The family would like to thank her special friend and caregiver "Miss Cora." A memorial service will be held Tuesday, March 3, 2020, at 2 p.m. at Ash Camp Baptist Church, Keysville, Va. The family will receive friends at the church one hour prior to the funeral service. If you wish to make a memorial gift, please consider the Ash Camp Building Fund of Ash Camp Baptist Church, Keysville, Va. The Browning-Duffer Funeral Home in Keysville, Va., is serving the family.View online memorial
