JOHNSON, Barbara A., departed this life July 17, 2019. She was preceded in death by her parents, brothers, two sisters and one grandson. Her fond memory will always be cherished by her devoted children, Winoma J. Keeling (John) and Sherod Johnson; grandson, Orlando Johnson (Chamika); sister, Jacqueline Johnson; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends. Those who knew her, loved her, and she will be dearly missed. Remains rest at Walter J. Manning Funeral Home, 700 N. 25th St. Funeral services will be held at 31st St. Baptist Church, 823 N. 31st St., on Thursday, July 25, 2019, at 12 noon. Interment Oakwood Cemetery.View online memorial