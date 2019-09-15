JOHNSON, Barbara Bower, 95, passed away August 11, 2019. She was a native of Keyser, W.Va. She was preceded in death by her loving husband, Aubrey R. Johnson; her parents, Charles and Leah W. Bower; sister, Beverly; brother, Arlington; and son-in-law, Brian C. Helmus. She is survived by her son, Jeffrey Johnson (Patsy); daughter, Jill J. Helmus; two grandsons, Jeffrey B. Johnson (Curtina), Jason B. Johnson (Jarman R. Fagalde'); five great-grandchildren, J. Benjamin Johnson, Julian B. Johnson, Lucien P. Johnson, Grace Whitney and Sera R. Johnson. Barbara served as a telegrapher in the Navy in WWII, played the organ in Prince of Peace Lutheran Church in Pleasant Hills, Pa. and was the director of the youth choir, while singing in the adult choir. She was a devoted wife and mother. Her love, Aubrey and she will be interred in the Columbarium in Arlington National Cemetery. A memorial service for Barbara will be held at Bliley's, 8510 Staples Mill Road, Richmond, Va., on Saturday, October 5, 2019, at 11 a.m. In lieu of flowers, please consider donations to either Alzheimer's Association or the American Heart Association.View online memorial