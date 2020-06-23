JOHNSON, Barbara Jean Turner, 85, of Ashland, went to be with the Lord on Saturday, June 20, 2020. She was preceded in death by her husband, Julian Clyde Johnson Jr.; and recently her brother, Edward Byrd Turner Jr. She is survived by her daughter, Julie Bookheimer and husband, Duane; son, Barry Johnson and wife, Ana Rios; grandchildren, Ashley Peay and husband, Matt, Madison Bookheimer and Josh Bookheimer; niece, Lisa Turner; and nephew, Ed Turner. Barbara Jean was a lifelong member of Kenwood United Methodist Church in Elmont, Va., where she was the treasurer/financial secretary for over 50 years. She was the Title Clerk for Ashland Ford then Sheehy Ford after being a homemaker while raising her family. She retired in 2003 and loved taking care of her grandchildren. Many knew Barbara Jean to enjoy gardening and she was known for taking long walks throughout Ashland. The family will receive friends from 2 to 4 p.m. and again from 6 to 8 p.m. on Wednesday, June 24, 2020, at Woody Funeral Home, 9271 Shady Grove Rd., Mechanicsville, Va. 23116. A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday, June 25, 2020, at Woody Funeral Home. A graveside service will follow at 1 p.m. at Kenwood United Methodist Church Cemetery, 11208 Elmont Rd., Ashland, Va. 23005. Memorial donations may be made to Kenwood Church Cemetery Fund, 11208 Elmont Rd, Ashland, Va. 23005. Condolences can be registered online at www.nelsenashland.com.View online memorial
