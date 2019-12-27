JOHNSON, Barrett "Marvin," 93, of King William, the widower of Mabel Kelley Johnson, went to be with the Lord on Christmas Eve, 2019. He was preceded in death by a daughter, Sheri Johnson Gault; and is survived by his children, Danny (Judy) Johnson, Daryl (Valerie) Johnson, Carol Johnson, Susan Johnson, Gail (Danny) Clark and Gina Gunn. He is also survived by 14 grandchildren, 22 great-grandchildren, eight great-great-grandchildren; and one sister, Myrtle Kelleher. Marvin served proudly in the United States Navy during WWII and was so proud to be known as part of "The Greatest Generation." He retired from the C&P Telephone Company after many years of service. The family will receive friends on Friday (today), from 4 to 7 p.m. at the B. W. White Funeral Home, 7837 Richmond Tappahannock Hwy., Aylett, and where service will be held 11 a.m. Saturday, December 28, 2019. Interment will follow in Sharon Baptist Church cemetery.View online memorial
