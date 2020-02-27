JOHNSON, Brenda Yvonne, 62, of Glen Allen, departed this life Wednesday, February 19, 2020. She was preceded in death by her brother, James Johnson. She leaves to cherish her memory mother, Annie Johnson; father, Alexander Johnson; sisters, Theresa Ross and Lynette Johnson; host of other relatives and friends. Remains rest at March Funeral Home, 2110 E. Laburnum Ave., where viewing will be held 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Friday, February 28, 2020. Celebration of Life service 2 p.m. Saturday, February 29, 2020, at March Funeral Home. Inurnment later.View online memorial
To plant a tree in memory of BRENDA JOHNSON as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.