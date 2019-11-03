JOHNSON, Mrs. Charlotte Sturt, Charlotte Ashby Sturt Johnson, loving mother and grandmother, formerly of McKenney, Virginia, died Sunday, October 27, 2019, peacefully in her sleep at home in Virginia Beach. She was born on June 3, 1924, in McKenney, Virginia, to Nannie Frances Manson Sturt and Watson Jerome Sturt Sr. She was raised and attended public schools in McKinney, Virginia, in Dinwiddie County, Virginia. She graduated from James Madison University and taught home economics in Dinwiddie County, Virginia. She was preceded in death in 1956 by her husband, Lewis Holmes Johnson Jr. In addition to her late husband, she was preceded by three sisters, Sabra Sturt Russell, Elizabeth Sturt, Nannie Frances Sturt Wheeler; and a brother, Watson J. Sturt Jr. She is survived by a daughter, Elizabeth Ann Johnson Isenkul, her husband, Metin and their son, Koray. She is also survived by nephew, Donald Wheeler, his wife, Julia and their children Everett, Frances and Robert; nephew, Herman Wheeler, his wife Joanne and their children, Joshua and Jennifer; a niece, Diane Wheeler Hellums and her daughter, Valerie; nephew, William Johnson, his wife, Peggy and their children, Shane and Penny; Debra Johnson McBride, her husband, Freddie and Debbie's sons, Travis and Adam; niece, Betty Smith Bryant, her husband, Ronnie and their children, Rhonda, David and Michelle; and niece, Shirley Smith Phillips and her children, Bobbie Joe and Wendy. She was buried beside her husband at Concord Presbyterian Church in Rawlings, Virginia, in a private burial on October 31, 2019. The service was conducted by Rev. Chad A. Rhodes. There will be a memorial service for family and friends on November 16, 2019, at 2 p.m. at Concord Presbyterian Church. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to Concord Presbyterian Church, 30 Harpers Bridge Rd., Rawlings, Va. 23876.View online memorial
