JOHNSON, Cinque Tyriek, age 24, took his last breath in the early morning hours of Wednesday, June 24, 2020, in Richmond, Virginia. He was born February 17, 1996 in Richmond, to Tasha Johnson (Mitchell Bowman) and Kevin Tisdale (Sharon Tisdale). Beloved son, brother, father and friend, Cinque was cool, laid-back and had a smile that could brighten any room. Cinque brought joy and laughter to many who knew him. Through his eyes, you saw his soul and through his words, you felt his heart. Cinque lived life to the fullest and enjoyed above all else, spending time with his family and friends. He was a jokester and could often be heard saying "that's neither here nor there." Cinque is survived by his parents; his children, son, Cinque Jr. (Charlene White); and daughter, Aamaria (Dresheena Mattox); two brothers, Jahmel and Mikell Johnson; a sister, Keonii Trent; grandmother, Beatrice Johnson; grandparents, James and Mary Tisdale; four uncles, Matthew (Tracy) Johnson, Travis and Kendall Johnson, Brian Tisdale; three aunts, Wanda Johnson, Chantelle (Junious) Bugg and Stephanie (Leon) Finney; godmother, Shomonia Cosby; and a host of nieces, nephews and cousins. Cinque was preceded in death by his grandfather, Thomas Earl Bellamy; and his "Bigma," Elah Yates. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, July 3, 2020, at Mimms Funeral Home with Dr. Robert A. Winfree, pastor, officiating. Private interment service will follow.View online memorial
