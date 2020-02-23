JOHNSON, Clyde DeLeon, 83, of Chesterfield, Va., passed away on February 18, 2020. He was preceded in death by his wife, Norma G. Johnson; and two sisters, Elsie and Linda. He is survived by two daughters, Carol and Connie; two sisters, Nelda and Kay; a brother, Jeff; four grandchildren, nine great-grandchildren; a loving companion, Ruth Jones; and many other family and friends. Clyde was retired from E.I. DuPont. He loved to bowl and enjoyed watching golf. The family will receive friends 6 to 8 p.m. Monday, February 24, at Bliley's-Chippenham, 6900 Hull Street Rd. Funeral ceremony will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Alzheimer's Association, www.alz.org.View online memorial
Service information
Feb 24
Visitation
Monday, February 24, 2020
6:00PM-8:00PM
6:00PM-8:00PM
Bliley's - Chippenham
6900 Hull Street Road
Richmond, VA 23224
6900 Hull Street Road
Richmond, VA 23224
