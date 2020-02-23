JOHNSON, CLYDE

JOHNSON, Clyde DeLeon, 83, of Chesterfield, Va., passed away on February 18, 2020. He was preceded in death by his wife, Norma G. Johnson; and two sisters, Elsie and Linda. He is survived by two daughters, Carol and Connie; two sisters, Nelda and Kay; a brother, Jeff; four grandchildren, nine great-grandchildren; a loving companion, Ruth Jones; and many other family and friends. Clyde was retired from E.I. DuPont. He loved to bowl and enjoyed watching golf. The family will receive friends 6 to 8 p.m. Monday, February 24, at Bliley's-Chippenham, 6900 Hull Street Rd. Funeral ceremony will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Alzheimer's Association, www.alz.org.

