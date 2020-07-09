JOHNSON, Mr. Clyde B., 59, of Goochland, Va., departed this life on Friday, July 3, 2020, at Henrico Doctors' Hospital. He was preceded in death by his parents, Mable and Buck Johnson; and two brothers, Charles Shelton and Edward Johnson. He is survived by his wife, Donnie Johnson; two daughters, Brady and Lisheil Johnson; two sons, Clyde Jr. and Doneal Johnson; five grandchildren, Taliyah, Daimya, Kamari, Dmontre' and Daijah; three sisters, devoted Shirley Johnson, Connie Clarke and Barbara Brown; two brothers, Tim Shelton (Linda) and Larry Shelton; one aunt, Martha Johnson; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and other family and friends who will miss him dearly. A memorial service will be held at 1 p.m. on Friday, July 10, 2020, at the Robert Mealy Funeral Home, Goochland, Va.View online memorial
Most Popular
-
Washington and Lee faculty vote to change the university's name
-
Dominion cancels Atlantic Coast Pipeline, sells natural gas transmission business
-
Students could be closer together under Virginia's revised guidance for reopening schools
-
At Second Amendment rally outside Capitol, a wide variety of causes emerge
-
More than 2,300 Richmond-area businesses and nonprofits got PPP loans of up to $10 million. See who is on the list.